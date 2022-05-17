Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 84,787 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,134,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,787 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ KC opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.