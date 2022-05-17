PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of PBF Energy worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 337,357 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 50.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 460,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 402.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $34,641,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,107,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,181,623.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,832,058 shares of company stock valued at $138,633,565. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

