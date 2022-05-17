Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.46% of F45 Training worth $34,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F45 Training by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

In other news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $517,578.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397.

Shares of FXLV opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

