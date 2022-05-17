Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,677,070 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $31,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

