Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 38,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 49,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,503,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,150,000 after buying an additional 167,269 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

Shares of HST opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

