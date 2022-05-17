Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

