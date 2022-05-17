Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.74% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

