Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.21% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $32,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 541,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,322.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 307,606 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $5,602,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 15,761 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $316,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,261 shares of company stock worth $847,171 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NAPA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

