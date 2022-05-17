Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,267 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zendesk by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $820,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.40. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

