Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,374. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

