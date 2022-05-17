Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,241,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE WSM opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
