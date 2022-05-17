Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Whirlpool by 130.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Shares of WHR opened at $180.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.43 and a 200 day moving average of $205.21. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $249.67.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

