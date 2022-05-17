Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Separately, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $155,984.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,146.

Runway Growth Finance Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.