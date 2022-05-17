Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.
Separately, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $155,984.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,146.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.
