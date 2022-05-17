Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of 360 DigiTech worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of QFIN opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $693.92 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

