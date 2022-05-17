200,000 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,246,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $275,239.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,058,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEAV. Raymond James cut Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

