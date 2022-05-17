200,000 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,246,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $275,239.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,058,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WEAV stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.