Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.94 Million in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,703,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is 31.98. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 13.25 and a 1 year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

