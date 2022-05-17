Aviva PLC Buys 15,486 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Brady worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brady by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brady by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth $237,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE BRC opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

