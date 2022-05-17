Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,642 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

