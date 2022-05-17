Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 9,172 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,968,651 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

