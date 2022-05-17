Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CPRX stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $719.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

