Aviva PLC Purchases 10,271 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Innospec worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innospec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

