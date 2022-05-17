Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after buying an additional 71,617 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after buying an additional 148,667 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 551,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STRL stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $695.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.