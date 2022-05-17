Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

DKNG stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.