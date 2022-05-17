Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,555 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,078,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,805 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

