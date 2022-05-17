Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 98,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.70. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

In related news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,952.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AM. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

