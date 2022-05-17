Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 370.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.50% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

CLW stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $129,822.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,925.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $63,387.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

