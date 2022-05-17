Aviva PLC Sells 8,594 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

