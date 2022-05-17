Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $258.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.86. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.26 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

