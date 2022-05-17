Aviva PLC Purchases 21,117 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

