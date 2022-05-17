Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TopBuild by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 46.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in TopBuild by 18.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

BLD stock opened at $197.38 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $165.01 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

