Aviva PLC Buys 10,319 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

