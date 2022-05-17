Aviva PLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of The Shyft Group worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SHYF opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $754.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

