Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 24,565 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Diodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

DIOD opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.40. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.47 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. Diodes’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

