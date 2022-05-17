Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saia by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 122.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Saia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 112.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.46.

Saia stock opened at $199.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.92. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.02 and a 52 week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

