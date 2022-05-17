PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of PS Business Parks worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $185.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.49 and its 200-day moving average is $172.00. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.