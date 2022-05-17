Aviva PLC Sells 981 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

