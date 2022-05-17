Aviva PLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.22% of Innoviva worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $177,000.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 5,385,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

