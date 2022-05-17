California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Wingstop worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.73. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

