Aviva PLC Purchases 34,269 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,269 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.73% of Aviat Networks worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 337.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVNW opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $322.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

