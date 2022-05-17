Aviva PLC Invests $2.67 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Mueller Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

