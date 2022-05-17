Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crane by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Crane by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of CR stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

