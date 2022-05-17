Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Qualys by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average is $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $26,265,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

