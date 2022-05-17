Aviva PLC Acquires 10,147 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Gentherm worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gentherm by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

THRM stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.