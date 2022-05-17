Aviva PLC Invests $2.71 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,403 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 704,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,632. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

