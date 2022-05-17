Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,152 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Neogen worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,432,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 174.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,572,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

