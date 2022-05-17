Aviva PLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 20.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,023 shares of company stock worth $1,862,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

