Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $238.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.33 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,345 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total transaction of $1,716,746.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,568,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,599,978.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,763 shares of company stock valued at $53,697,073. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

