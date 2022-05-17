Aviva PLC Purchases 76,871 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,871 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

