Aviva PLC Purchases 5,959 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

