Aviva PLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Rogers worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,375,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $259.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.16.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

